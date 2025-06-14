Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Is Brian Moser appearing?

We know that a number of iconic baddies are going to be appearing in some form on Dexter: Resurrection — can you add Brian Moser to the mix?

Well, at this particular moment, let’s just go ahead and say that there is a good chance that ends up being the case! In a new TikTok, actor Christian Camargo (who played the iconic character in season 1, and has returned briefly in cameos since) suggested that he could be back with a glimpse of Brian’s iconic season 1 outfit plus some oh-so-familiar music at the end of the video. While you can argue this is not confirmation, the sighting of a film set strongly suggests he could be back.

Ultimately, there is a pretty clear reason why it could happen, as well — we know that some other past adversaries are returning to the series including Miguel Prado (Jimmy Smits), James Doakes (Erik King), and Trinity (John Lithgow). They would be turning up as perhaps figments of Dexter’s imagination early on as he comes out of his coma. Why not go ahead and add Brian to the mix?

Over the past year, we have certainly had a lot of this character without even Resurrection being thrown into the mix. A younger version of him surfaced back on Dexter: Original Sin earlier this year, and we got a sense that there was more of a history between he and Harry than what we ever knew about. That was one of a few different ways that this show ended up being a rather pleasant surprise, and we can’t wait to see what the new show has in store. Remember that you are going to see the premiere there come July 11.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

