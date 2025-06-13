Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 2 details: Dexter settles in?

If you have not heard for whatever reason Dexter: Resurrection is going to be coming to Showtime on July 11, and the first two episodes will air at once! This means that we’ll have two separate chances to dive back into Dexter Morgan’s world, which is going to be changing and changing fast.

Within the premiere, we anticipate that we are going to be learning a lot about how Michael C. Hall’s character survived his near-death experience and headed down to New York City. (We’re still surprised that he was not just locked up.) From here, we could get to learn more about what the show is about. We do recognize that at some point, he is going to come into contact with Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), a guy who seems to have brought a lot of dangerous people to the Big Apple. When will that happen? That’s the real question.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

For now, we are at least happy to share some official details about Dexter: Resurrection episode 2 courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes — for those wondering, “Camera Shy” is the title for this hour:

Dexter embeds himself in New York’s ride-share community to track down a serial killer; Harrison spirals from the guilt of a violent outburst.

Is this title a reference to how Dexter is going to handle being in New York? You can make that argument at least, mostly because the last thing he should want is for the world to publicly know where he is — though we know already that Angel Batista is going to be tracking him down! David Zayas is a huge part of this season, but is that setting up a cat-and-mouse game? That’s the mystery at present…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Dexter: Resurrection, including other details on what is to come

What are you the most eager to see in general heading into the Dexter: Resurrection premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







