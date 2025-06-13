Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18: The Rossi, Voit dynamic

We tend to recognize that through the rest of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18, there could be a lot of questions that are answered. A big one for us is rather simple: What is actually going on when it comes to Elias Voit?

As strange as it seems, at this point we are actually buying into the premise that he does not have his memories, mostly because there are too many medical experts around him and it’s hard to imagine how they could all be wrong. Yet, we also understand that the show loves cultivating some of these mysteries; we are hardly surprised that they would want to do something here, as well.

Speaking to Parade, Zach Gilford could not give answers necessarily on where the journey is going for his character, but he did talk about the dynamic between Voit and Rossi — something that is easily one of the stranger things about the season at this point:

“I think at the beginning it almost was like he was a really weird mentor to him … When he was growing up, Voit read all Rossi’s books. It’s how he learned a bunch of stuff about how to understand himself better, how to get away with things. I think there always was a respect for Rossi, but at the same time, Rossi was the one person who could take him down. So, he had to prove that the pupil is now smarter than the sensei. It’s like all he knows is this feeling he has towards this person, so he guesses that person must be his dad. I think it actually is a weirdly logical progression.”

Our general feeling here is that by the end of the season, maybe there will be an evolution (pun intended) to this relationship again — provided that Voit does not become the old version of himself again. That’s something we will likely be worried about now matter what happens the rest of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

