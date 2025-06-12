Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 7: A hostage crisis

As you try to prepare for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 7 on Paramount+ next week, go ahead and know this: More trouble is coming. How can you not think this based on the way in which episode 6 concluded with that mask?

Episode 6 was titled “Hell is Empty…” — now, we are gearing up for “…All the Devils are Here.” That is the sort of thing that makes us think that we are done with all of the anticipation with some of these characters and because of that, we are moving more in the direction of action around every turn. Voit may be detached from his network at this point, but they are still operating — and could there even be some unity there? You really do have to wonder…

To get a better sense of what is to come on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 7, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:

UnSubs from Voit’s network take hostages, torturing and killing them as Voit is confronted by a familiar “face” from his past.

How is the BAU going to handle a problem of this scale? That’s a great question given that they are a small team in a lot of ways and emotionally, they are spread rather thin. JJ is still trying to work, but it is clear she is still mourning Will and that is not an easy set of emotions to deal with.

As for Voit himself, the safety of the BAU is somewhat predicated on this idea that he does have empathy now and is not going to return to his old ways — do you really believe that, though? That is where we are nervous.

