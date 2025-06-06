Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19: Is Zach Gilford returning?

We are more than a little bit psyched at this point to know that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 is coming. With that being said, there are questions about the cast! We feel more than happy to answer at least one of them now: The status of Zach Gilford as Elias Voit.

After all, at the end of last season there was a huge question as to whether or not he would be back; yet, he is, albeit in a different way where he is hospitalized and there are questions aplenty as to whether or not he is a completely new person. Moving forward, it seems like the Paramount+ drama has no real problem hiding his long-term future: He is sticking around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new interview with TV Insider, Gilford himself spilled the beans by saying the following:

“You’ll see me in [next season] … [At] the end of this season, I was like, ‘Well, what are we going to do next season? I’m under contract. What are you going to do with me?’ But I shoot tomorrow. We’re on Episode 2, I’ve read three episodes, and it’s cool, it’s good, and it’s different. And I get to show another kind of side of Voit again — nothing drastic, but it is later and he’s been through some stuff and now he’s in a place… to be as vague as possible. But you’ll see me, I can tell you that.”

In the end, we do have a general feeling here that Voit may just be a part of whatever the new version of the show is. Can that work? Sure, especially because Gilford is so talented; however, we do think it would be nice to mix in a new season-long villain to go along with him. It felt at times that we had that with Gold Star in season 17, but that narrative never quite stuck in the way that you would have hoped.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Criminal Minds: Evolution now, including more on what’s ahead

What do you think about Voit sticking around for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







