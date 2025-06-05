Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6: Voit’s recovery?

As we start to look ahead to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week, we have to wonder about Elias Voit. Is this someone that the BAU can really trust? Let’s just say that if you hae any questions or concerns over this right now, you are smart to.

Sure, you can argue that there is a world where the character remembers more of his past and tries to atone for it. However, there is also a chance that somehow, all the therapy and work leads to his previous self coming back. There are a number of different ways to view this situation.

Of course, nobody involved with Criminal Minds: Evolution is going to give you a big-time answer as to where everything is going. Instead, all we can really done is offer some scoop. Speaking to TVLine, Aimee Garcia (who plays Dr. Ochoa) had the following to say about Voit’s condition:

“In Voit’s case, his memories are starting to come back, but it’s that fine balance of, ‘Do you awaken a monster? Or do you, like Dr. Lewis says, let sleeping dogs lie? That’s the moral quandary. We needed this serial killer to wake from a coma, and quickly before more people die, but Dr. Ochoa sees a patient that could regress if we go too hard.”

There is a lot of concern that will end up becoming a big part of the rest of the season, mostly because there are so many different ways in which the story could go for Elias and the BAU. There is a part of us that does think that we could be seeing a re-awakening, mostly due to the fact that we have yet to see a cohesive Big Bad elsewhere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

