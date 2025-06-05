Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6: Buried alive…

If you are not aware as of yet for whatever reason, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6 ushers us into the second half of the season. When you think about that alone, shouldn’t expectations be through the roof? We tend to think so.

At this point, we do tend to think that for the BAU especially, their goals have to be pretty singular: Find a way to take down most of Voit’s network. Regardless of how able he is to help him / what happens with his recovery, they still need to have a pretty specific priority. Trying to navigate that in the midst of a lot of personal challenges, though, could prove hard.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Here is at least some of what we can say regarding Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6 at present — the title here is “Hell is Empty…,” and the synopsis below serves as a way to set the stage:

The team investigates a network killer who buries his victims alive.

If you are not aware at present for whatever reason, production is already underway on season 19. By virtue of that, we do consider ourselves in a fantastic position where we can better sit back and just enjoy everything else that is coming. We do hope that JJ is able to continue to manage her grief in the stories to come, even if losing Will is always going to be something that sticks with her.

Is Voit going to make it out of this season? That’s also something else we are still thinking about, mostly because whenever it seems like his story is over, the character still finds a way to persevere.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Criminal Minds: Evolution, including on season 19 filming

What do you most want to see entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







