Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 filming kicks off

Even though Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 is still actively airing over on Paramount+, there is more to be excited about. After all, filming is officially underway on season 19!

In a new post on Instagram now, the official account made it clear that the cast and crew are back at work shooting the next batch of episodes. There are not many other details out there about it yet, but it seems as though all of the BAU is going to be back for more. The only question mark at this point is the future of one Elias Voit, and we hope that this is made clear once we get to the end of this season. Odds are, the writers are not going to clarify that or any other story for quite some time. The same can be said here for whether or not we see someone like Matthew Gray Gubler again.

So why is Criminal Minds: Evolution back in production again at this point? Well, the simplest answer here has a lot to do with the fact that it gives Paramount+ a lot of flexibility moving forward. It is our hope here that the next batch of episodes is going to be coming up at some point in 2026, preferably in the first part of the year. (We do like to imagine that they could be ready to go circa December, but it does feel a little bit overly eager to assume the streamer will want that.)

For the time being, let’s just hope that the BAU continues to offer up more of what you love moving forward — intense cases and a little nostalgia.

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 when it airs?

