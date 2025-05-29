Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 5: Any starting over?

As we look towards Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, are we entering another new era?

Well, if nothing else, we would argue that this is going to be a pretty different chunk of the story when it comes to one Elias Voit. It seems as though he has remembered that he was a killer but at the same time, we also saw him try to end everything at the same time. Meanwhile, the BAU is discovering more and more that there are things that this character did prior to when he was brought in that presumably, they were not aware of before.

At this point, it does at least feel like the characters are at a point where a lot of the team members are going to be facing challenges in almost every direction — whether it be understanding the truth about Voit or trying to figure out who else is operating in regards to his network.

On more of a personal level, JJ’s story of grief is going to continue to be a huge part of the story and with that in mind, we imagine there are going to be some more emotional moments. At the same time, we would also not be surprised in the event that there are some big things coming with Tara, given that we’ve gotten little teases of her story with Rebecca already. When are we going to see more of that? For now, Aisha Tyler’s character and JJ appear to have the big personal stories this season, and we will have to wait and see if more end up being added to the mix.

