Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19: Prentiss’ sister incoming?

We recognize that we are currently in the midst of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 over at Paramount+ and yet, why not look ahead? It certainly still feels like there is room to do that and then some, and we are happy that the powers-that-be, at least for now, do seem to agree.

Because of all of this, we also are left to wonder (at least for the time being) what the writers are going to bring to the table insofar as stories go. Will we have a chance to meet Emily Prentiss’ sister? We know that she has one now and beyond this, that she is someone who she has a somewhat rocky relationship with.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get TV reactions and reviews!

So why does Paget Brewster like that particular idea? In a new interview with TV Insider, the actress does her part to better spell that out:

“[I wanted this dynamic] because I want someone to play my sister so that we can get some family involved and have it be a contentious relationship. Now, who is the sister? Where is she? I don’t know. They haven’t told me they’re writing it. They might be making me a sweet, sweet little surprise that I’m going to find out next season.”

Our general feeling is that the idea of Emily’s sister was written into the story for a reason and by virtue of that, we are at least reasonably confident that there is going to be an eventual payoff here. Now, we can’t speak to whether or not it is an ending that is satisfactory, but it is something to actively think about.

For now, though, just remember that there are still seven more episodes left this season … and that means that there are a lot of different things worth thinking about.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matthew Gray Gubler’s recent return

Do you want to see Prentiss’ sister moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







