Criminal Minds: Evolution: Matthew Gray Gubler on brief return

Following his appearance as Spencer Reid on this past Criminal Minds: Evolution episode, let’s just say that we’re thrilled to hear from Matthew Gray Gubler! We had hoped from the beginning of the Paramount+ revival that he would be back in some shape or form and with that, it was a thrill to see him.

So why didn’t we see more of him than a few scenes around Will’s funeral? There’s a chance that availability may be in question but honestly, it feels more like an intentional choice. It made perfect sense for Spencer to be at the funeral, but given that he and JJ have confessed love to each other before, you had to tow the line to not give him an outsized role. It had to feel warm and respectful, and that is exactly what we got.

In a statement to TV Insider, here is what Gubler had to say about coming back for this episode:

“It’s a joy to get to tell stories with people you love so I will always cherish any moment, big or small, that I get to hug my Criminal Minds family or slip back into my dear friend Spencer’s oversized wingtips.”

Is there still a chance we see Reid again down the road? 100%, but there also needs to be a good reason to see him if he’s not going to be around full-time. Season 19 actually feels like the perfect time for an arc, mostly because after that, Matthew could be busy with his upcoming CBS show Einstein and that, plus his writing career, could end up taking a huge amount of his time. This is one of those moments where you do need to strike while the iron is hot.

For now, we’re just glad to see Spencer — just as we are equally glad that Hotch and Morgan were both at least mentioned around the funeral.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

