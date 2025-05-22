Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 4: The recovery

As we get ourselves prepared to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 4 next week, is everyone about to move forward?

Well, we do tend to think that “moving forward” is something that means a lot of things to a number of different people. JJ will never forget Will and his passing is going to loom large over the rest of the season. However, it remains to be seen how many personal subplots there are going to be from here on out. We are sure that we will see AJ Cook’s character still struggling as a single mother, and there could be a few different wrinkles that surface as a result of this over time.

Below, you can check out the full Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 4 (“I’m Fine. It’s Fine. Everything is Fine”) synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

The team works on an organ harvesting case and JJ finds a cryptic video on the BAU-Gate website.

The title for this episode suggests that there will still be a lot of personal turmoil but in general, it does feel very much like the show much go on. We are very much not surprised that the BAU-Gate story is returning, mostly because it was referenced earlier this season for a reason. We certainly still think that there could be more of the Voit saga as well, mostly due to the fact that this is a character who seems to be in some state of bizarre limbo. We remain slightly confused as to whether or not we can trust what we are seeing or not — how in the world can you look at what we’ve got here with confidence?

