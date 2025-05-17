Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18: Star on possible Derek return

Is there any chance that we are going to see Shemar Moore back on Criminal Minds: Evolution at some point? Let’s just say that there is at least a chance of it, and for a number of different reasons.

For starters, just consider the rather simple fact that Moore has said in the past that he is happy to come back to any of his former jobs if there is a good reason to do so. Meanwhile, SWAT has just ended its run on CBS after eight seasons, meaning that presumably, he would have more time for the upcoming 19th season of the now-Paramount+ hit.

Of course, none of this means that a Criminal Minds: Evolution cameo is a sure thing. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, here is what Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) had to say on the subject:

“I don’t know! That’s something that I have no control. I mean, none of us have any control over any situation … I don’t know if he would come back. I don’t know if he’s got another show. I’m excited to see what the future holds, but I don’t know if it’s with us.”

Our general feeling is that we could see Derek Morgan again at some point, given that once you are in the BAU, you are always a part of the family. However, we foresee it more as a guest spot or a short arc as opposed to something that is full-time. There is a chance Shemar could still want to do something else but beyond that, financially this show can probably only afford so many cast members.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and wait to see quite what the future holds…

