Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3: Spencer ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3 on Paramount+ next week, are we going to see more of Spencer Reid?

Well, at this point, you can argue that there is a really good case for Matthew Gray Gubler coming on board as this character, one that has a great deal to do with the death of Will in episode 2. He was a part of the extended BAU family as JJ’s husband, and it would only make sense that he come back to help his longtime friend through this.

So is Reid back in episode 3? That is not confirmed but rest assured, he will be stopping by at some point. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Kirsten Vangsness (who plays Garcia) had to say about the eventual return:

“I think one of the reasons why people love Criminal Minds is that — you come for the gory, scary, spooky horror aspect, sure people come for that, but people also come for the family dynamic and the ride or dies and that community that we’ve built, that we’ve created as people and then these characters have created themselves … So whenever things happen that tear the environment asunder, for better or for worse, it’s Avengers Assemble in the biggest way we can. So this was definitely a — you need him there to, of course, of course, he would be there for these big, pivotal life-changing experiences. And so it really felt very satisfying and I think it’ll feel really satisfying to the fans just to have his presence there. And I’m sure everybody wants more of it. Who wouldn’t? He’s delightful. But we take what we can get.”

For now, let’s just wait and see where the story goes — but prepared to get misty-eyed every step of the way coming up.

When do you think we are going to see Spencer Reid appear across Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18?

