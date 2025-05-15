Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3: Dealing with death

As we work to get prepared to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3 on Paramount+ next week, there is so much to discuss. After all, could we be dealing one of the most emotional installments in the history of the show?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that there is a pretty good chance of that. After all, Will is gone. His death was so shocking and sudden and because of that, it does feel like we’re moving into a point of great mourning. He was a part of JJ’s life for so many years not just as her great love, but the father of her kids. Everything changes at this point, and we do think that the rest of the BAU is going to be there to support her.

Now, is she going to really want said support? That is one of the things that you do need to think about now for a number of reasons — especially when you consider the rather-simple fact here that she may want to do more or less whatever she can to ensure that she stays emotionally guarded. A number of the people in the BAU did not take this job so that other people would understand how they are thinking and feeling; for the most part, there could be a real sentiment here for people to try and keep a lot of their thoughts to themselves.

In general, it is our feeling that this episode (and the ones that follow) could feature a funeral for Will, if not a number of other solemn moments where JJ struggles to move forward. It feels like this could be a huge reason for Reid to re-enter the mix, but we will have to wait and see on that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

