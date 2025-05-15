Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 2: How did Will die?

At this point, we should very-much note that we went into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 2 with the expectation that Will would die. After all, why would we think anything else at this point? It has been known for a while that Josh Stewart would be departing the series and by virtue of that, it was really just a measure of when it was going to happen.

Well, let’s just say that it now has. At the conclusion of episode 2, we saw the character’s sudden passing, something that needed to happen to justify Stewart’s exit. Remember that it would make no sense for the guy to abandon his wife and kids, and you can’t just have him off-screen for the remainder of the series.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score other TV reactions and reviews!

So how are characters going to cope with this? It is not something that will likely be obvious to anyone in the early going, but we could see more and more about it over time. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Paget Brewster (who plays Prentiss) had to say:

“JJ, if you know the character, is a really intensely strong person who understands loss, who is a wife and mother and law enforcement, and she’s great at her job and she doesn’t want to let that grief in. She wants to keep it all together to take care of her boys and do her job, and she won’t let herself grieve … And so it’s not just Prentiss, it’s the whole team trying to care for this person who doesn’t want to be cared for. And I think we’ve seen that with Rossi [Joe Mantegna], too.

“That may be a character trait that is a component of people who do an extremely difficult job and face pain and terror and risk all the time. ‘I’m good, I got it. I don’t need your support.’ But we all need each other’s support. So that is where the writers went with it and where we all go with it. How do you support this person at the worst moment in their lives if they don’t want to let you? I think they did a beautiful job with it, and I hope we honored it. I remember all that. It was hard. There’s some hard emotional scenes coming up.”

In the end, we are prepared for a ton of emotional stuff from here on out, largely because it would be odd if that wasn’t to happen at this point. We also wonder if Will’s funeral is how Matthew Gray Gubler will come back as Spencer Reid — after all, isn’t this the thing that makes the most sense?

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about Criminal Minds: Evolution right now, including for season 19

What did you think about the overall events of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







