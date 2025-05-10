Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19: Early filming chatter!

Yes, we are well-aware of the fact that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 just premiered on Paramount+ days ago. Yet, at the same time, there is still more to discuss here regarding the long-term future.

After all, in a new post on Instagram Rossi himself in Joe Mantegna noted that production on the latest batch of episodes is about to kick off filming. After all, he is already doing wardrobe fittings! That tends to happen in the weeks leading up to production so that everyone can properly prepare a little bit further.

Of course, it is going to be a long time before we get a lot of other news on season 19 and for now, isn’t that okay? Just remember that there are a lot of stories that producers do not want to give away, at least for the time being.

If there is one thing that we do want personally from this season, it is more throwbacks from the past. We know that Matthew Gray Gubler is going to be coming back as Reid before this season is over, so can he come back for even more after the fact? We know that he has an upcoming CBS show in Einstein but at the moment, it seems to be delayed until the 2026-27 season. That could give him time to return. Meanwhile, the future of Daniel Henney’s other show in The Wheel of Time is up in the air, which does make us wonder if a Matt Simmons return could happen.

As for when we expect to see season 19 premiere, winter / spring 2026 seems to be a good bet — at least for now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

