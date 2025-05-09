Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 2: Voit conflict…

As we prepare to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 2, of course there are a number of things we are left to think about. What is a huge one? Well, let’s just say that it comes down to the continued evolution of one Elias Voit.

At the start of the premiere, the character was hospitalized. Yet, he woke up in the closing minutes and on paper, that could prove to be a real problem based on how he acted. There is also the question about whether or not Garcia made a mistake by visiting him while he was hospitalized — and before the chaos.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is what star Adam Rodriguez had to say about where Luke Alvez stands when it comes to not just Voit, but also Garcia’s actions:

“Alvez is always worried about Garcia for everything because he feels like it’s his responsibility in some way to look after her like that … I mean, loves her the way that we all love each other on the show. Obviously they have their thing, but I think he feels like he’s very much her protector. He knows how sensitive she is and cares for her in a way that he wants to look out for her. Plus, the fact that he also feels very strongly that Voit is not a redeemable soul, and so any effort that’s made to try and give him that opportunity doesn’t ring true for Alvez. I think that he would push back on anybody that’s taking that route, and that also becomes something interesting this season. We’ve all got differing opinions about how redeemable somebody could possibly be.”

We are expecting a lot of conflict on all of this moving forward, and that is both exciting and nerve-wrecking. After all, we don’t want Luke and Garcia to fight! Their relationship has evolved in such an interesting way.

What do you most want to see for Voit moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

