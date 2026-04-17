Law & Order: Organized Crime canceled; no season 6 coming

While you can argue that the writing has been on the wall for a long time, it’s now official: Law & Order: Organized Crime is over.

Yesterday, the news first came out that the Christopher Meloni led series, which aired on NBC before shifting over to Peacock (where repeats did air again on NBC), has been canceled. There is no season 6 on the way. It is sad mostly because we are talking here about a truly iconic character in Elliot Stabler, one of the few people you could watch for decades and never truly get bored. There is of course a lot that could still be unpacked with him, especially when it comes to the dynamic between him and Olivia Benson.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

In a post on his official Instagram, Meloni himself reacted to the cancellation with the following:

“I just saw that they announced ‘Organized Crime’ won’t be coming back … I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. It was a good ride. I had a great time playing him … Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years.”

Mariska Hargitay commented on the post with a “P4L,” which of course triggers all the emotions for a second time. We know that Meloni already has another job lined up in a football drama from executive producer Dan Fogelman (Paradise, This Is Us). We do still think that there is a chance that Stabler surfaces on SVU at some point — everyone associated with the show knows how much passion there is for the character to be around Olivia Benson as much as possible.

What do you think about Law & Order: Organized Crime being canceled?

Do you still hope we see Stabler elsewhere in the universe? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







