The Traitors US season 4 premiere date hopes after cast reveal

Earlier today, the full cast was revealed for The Traitors US season 4 over at Peacock. With that, why not go ahead and talk premiere date hopes?

First and foremost, let’s just remind you why the cast was actually shown off today, and it has a lot to do with the streaming service trying to control the narrative. After a lot of leaks were starting to come out and with that, it made sense for them to reveal it now. (Then again, they also revealed the cast last June, so this is starting to become a tradition.)

As to when the next season of the show is going to premiere, the bad news is that Peacock will feel no reason to rush this. From the beginning this show has done really well airing in the winter, so why would they change things now? We see no real reason to give that a go! One of the benefits for a January premiere is that the show is able to avoid some of the typical pitfalls of airing opposite Survivor, Big Brother, or a lot of other shows within this genre. We recognize that there are still some Real Housewives shows on at that time but in all honesty, there are almost always some of those shows on! There is no real way to avoid it when you actually stop in and think about it.

In the meantime, let’s just hope that we get some more teases and trailers for what lies ahead this fall. There’s a chance we will be waiting for a while — and yet, it could still be worth it in the end! We just hope for a really fun and unpredictable season.

