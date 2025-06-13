The Bachelor couple Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa break up

A few months removed from the finale of The Bachelor, the show’s leading man in Grant Ellis has split from Juliana Pasquarosa, who he chose with his final rose.

In a post on Instagram today, Juliana confirmed the news (which has been rumored over the past few days) with a message explaining the decision to split:

It’s a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while also encouraging you to grow. I’ve been grateful to share that experience with Grant … Marriage is a commitment, and it’s one we both still believe in deeply. After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to be on separate paths. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing, and showing up for each other the best way we knew how. And while this isn’t the ending we once imagined, it’s one filled with mutual respect, care, and hope for what’s ahead.

Meanwhile, Grant said the following in a separate statement:

Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship. We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term. What we had was so meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real. And so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling. There’s no negativity here. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I’ll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it.

These are clearly classy statements from both parties and while it may be sad that things did not work for the two of them, this franchise has still showed recently that “the process” can work. After all, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar were recently married! It can still happen, and there are reasons to believe that the romances on the show can last.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

