The Chi season 7 episode 6 spoilers: A relationship test

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Chi season 7 episode 6 on Showtime next week, the first thing that we can say is simple: We’re at the halfway point!

So, what does this mean within the larger context of things at present? Let’s just put it in the following terms: We are hoping that from here on out, the story only gets more impactful, dramatic, and emotional — basically, the sort of stuff you’ve expected from the hit show from the beginning. This next episode could be in part about relationships, especially when it comes to Emmett and Kiesha trying to embrace what’s next. You can easily argue that they’ve had one of the more notable journeys through the past several seasons; by virtue of that, it’s good to hit a number of checkpoints along the way.

Below, you can see the full The Chi season 7 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

Emmett and Kiesha put their relationship and parenting skills to the test; Tiff opens herself up to other connections; Damien takes risks in hopes of a payoff; Detective Toussaint’s trail leads to Bakari.

Are we going to have a chance to surprise twists in here? It is possible but if those happen, we tend to think that it is going to be tied more to the Detective Toussaint storyline — one that has been building and percolating for a while. We don’t expect that some of the bigger moments this season are going to come around to the final couple of episodes; with that being said, let’s just say that our antennae are at least up right now.

