The Chi renewed for season 8 at Showtime

In news that certainly comes as no real shock to us, it does appear as though Showtime is eager to do more of The Chi. Today, it was officially confirmed that you are going to be seeing a season 8 down the road!

This news comes on the heels of the network / Paramount+ noting that the season 7 premiere set some streaming records, and that was alluded to in a statement today by Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios:

“Following record-breaking viewership, we’re thrilled to announce The Chi has been renewed for Season 8, joining the ranks of Showtime’s most iconic series like Homeland and Dexter … Thanks to [series creator] Lena Waithe and her incredible team, our talented cast and crew, and devoted fans—the South Side story continues!”

Shameless is one of the few Showtime dramas we can think of that has a longer run than eight seasons and honestly, there’s a chance that this particular Chicago-set drama could do it, as well — and for a good reason. The cast here is a little more fluid than your average show, so it is easier to arrange things in a way where people are able to come and go a little bit. We do personally think that this is rather useful to the series’ long-term development, and we are very-much eager to see where things go the rest of season 7.

As for when a season 8 will premiere, our hope is that either in late spring or summer of 2026. The timing of the renewal does help in order to ensure that a lot of work gets done on the next chapter over the course of the next few months. Consistency matters a lot with a show like this.

