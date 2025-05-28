The Chi season 8 renewal hopes rise after season 7 ratings

Entering The Chi season 7 on Showtime, we know that there were a number of questions about whether or not the end was near. Very few programs tend to last longer than seven or eight seasons on premium cable, though we did see it happen courtesy of Shameless in the past.

One of the reasons why the Lena Waithe drama may be able to do this, as well, is tied to the fact that the city itself is a main character. People can come and go, and that is something that we have seen on the series over the years; the series can still keep going so long as the audience is there. Luckily, they are, and a new post on TVLine confirms that the season 7 premiere generated 2 million multi-platform viewers, an increase of 2% from the previous season. It is also the most-streamed premiere in the history of show, which is awesome for a series this far into its run.

In a statement about the show’s performance, here is some of what Chris McCarthy, President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, had to say:

“With the seventh season of The Chi, [series creator] Lena Waithe raised the bar creatively and it shattered viewership records, becoming the most-watched season premiere in the show’s history … Lena’s storytelling defies convention and cuts through cliché, revealing the depth, power and complexity of life on the South Side of Chicago with fearless honesty.”

Our general expectation here is that there should be at least one more chapter of the series though admittedly, we could be waiting for a little while to see it. No matter when the show does conclude, let’s just hope that there is an announcement far in advance. Why shouldn’t we want to be able to prepare?

