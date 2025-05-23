The Chi season 7 episode 3 spoilers: A baby shower

We know that there is often a lot of drama on The Chi, but will season 7 episode 3 actually bring a moment of joy? For Tiff and Kiesha’s sake, we sure hope so! “More Love” is the title for the upcoming installment, and a baby shower does appear to be a big part of what is coming.

As for whether or not there will be drama elsewhere, let’s just say that the answer here is 100% yes. There are professional challenges coming up and beyond just that, a lot of emotional issues that some people have to work through. Much as it has always been over the years, the Showtime series is going to be throwing a lot of different stuff at you all at once. You have to be prepared early for whatever comes after the fact.

Tiff and Kiesha celebrate their bumps with a double baby shower. Jemma goes to Jake to discuss her next career move. Charles holds Pastor Zeke accountable given his recent scandal. Meanwhile, Jake and Bakari’s friendship suffers an unexpected blow.

We do tend to think that this season is balancing a few different things, whether it be positive themes (like love and family) or heavier ones like revenge. We hope that there does continue to be movement on a lot of them and beyond just this, that we do see a certain measure of closure by the time we get close to the end of the season. After all, there is still no confirmation at this point that we are going to be getting a season 8! If you are going to renew it, can you do it a bit earlier to put us somewhat out of our misery? We would definitely appreciate that.

