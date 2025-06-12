The Pitt season 2: Who wants to appear?

Given that the first season of The Pitt ended up being one of the best surprises on TV so far this year, one thing is certain: A lot of actors would love to jump on board. It is a perfect show for a guest arc in a way, as you could come in, be a part of a few episodes as a patient, and then pop out.

Well, here is where things get tricky with this show — we do think that they have to be careful bringing on a lot of big names. After all, immersion is a big part of the series and other than 2-3 actors, most of the cast in the first season was likely unknown to a lot of viewers out there in advance.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reactions and reviews!

Still, we are excited to see what happens if The Pitt does end up finding roles for notable actors, especially if they can find a way to disguise themselves within the larger world. Speaking to The Wrap, Kumail Nanjiani indicated that he would love to be a part of the narrative moving forward:

“I would love to be on “The Pitt.” I was not an “ER” person, so I did not know how absolutely fantastic Noah Wyle is. There’s a lot of layers to his character that get revealed, but even before you start to see everything that’s underneath his exterior, what he’s doing from Episode 1 is absolutely phenomenal and he makes it look so easy. All the acting on that show is so special.”

Also isn’t it fun sometimes to see a comedian take on more dramatic material? We tend to think so the majority of the time.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts right now on The Pitt, including some more season 2 premiere date hopes

Are there any celebrities you would want to see on The Pitt, provided that they fit in to the world?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







