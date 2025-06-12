The Gilded Age season 3: A Downton Abbey crossover?

The Gilded Age season 3 is going to be premiering on HBO a little later this month, and of course there is so much to be excited for! This season will once again have an enormous cast but beyond just that, also show the burgeoning wealth of some characters alongside the decline of others.

For the sake of this story, though, we want to focus on something a little bit different — and yet, also still surprising. We are talking in particular about a crossover between this show and Downton Abbey. Given that both are executive produced by Julian Fellowes, isn’t it still possible in a way?

Speaking now in a new interview with Deadline leading into the new season, Fellowes had the following to say about a potential crossover:

I kept hearing that Downton was going to be connected to the Gilded Age, but the story in Downton starts in 1912.

With that being said, Fellowes noted that the producers “are not done,” and the possibility at least exists that a character from The Gilded Age could come into contact with an ancestor of Robert Crawley or one other character, perhaps even younger in life. There are still ways to connect the series but at the same time, we do not quite think that it is all that necessarily, either. Both shows are extremely successful on their own, and they also air in different places. There is some crossover when it comes to an audience, but we do not necessarily think that everyone who watches one show automatically watches the other.

In the end, we just hope that there are going to be more twists, real-life people, and of course drama throughout the next season. The show already is underrated — what’s the best way to keep it going?

What are you the most eager for entering The Gilded Age season 3 at present?

