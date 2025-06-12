Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6: About Tyler’s sister

Can you argue that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6 was one of the most important yet for Tyler Green? We would argue so, mostly because in some ways, it puts a bookend to a story that has been there with the guy from the very beginning.

After all, remember the mythology that was there regarding Elias Voit and Tyler’s sister — that is something that he’s wanted answers to for a while. Tyler was able to ask and get a better understanding of things within this episode, and he also did not melt down before the end! That means that in theory, this story can progress forward … though we will actually have to wait and see what the future really looks like.

So how was Tyler in a position to get all of this information? That is a situation that we see RJ Hatanaka describe further to TV Insider:

I think that with the support that he’s gotten from the BAU, he’s stronger than he ever has been — certainly stronger than when he was on his own. So I think back in the day, back in Season 16 when we meet Tyler, had he gotten that information, he probably would’ve just lost it. He says in Season 16 that he was on a one-way path with this whole thing with his sister and Voit. And now with the maturity that he’s built and the support of his team, I think he’s OK. I think he asked the question purposefully, and I think that he knows that the answer is going to hurt, but it’s worth it to try and figure out this scenario and try and figure out who this UnSub is and where he is. And the fact that they saved the little girl at the end kind of makes the whole thing worth it, right?

We do think that there are more scenes coming for Tyler and Voit but in general, the most important thing is that the former is on a good path. He may still be somewhat new to the FBI but at the same time, he has the best group of people possible around him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

