Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Why is Dale Moss back?

Earlier this week the official cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 was revealed, and there was certainly one big shock in Dale Moss. It has been several years when he was last a part of the franchise and yet, his previous run was certainly noteworthy. He was a part of Clare Crawley’s season, shot during the pandemic, where the two ended up getting engaged before the season was over. From there, Tayshia Adams came in and took over as the star of the season.

Things between Clare and Dale did not end up working out and now, years later, Dale is off to Paradise. So why come back now?

Speaking to Us Weekly, the reality star noted that it really has a lot to do with a chance of pace:

“I wanted to give up control and just see what was out there … I’m really head down with travel and work and projects and things like that, but I definitely realized that there’s more out there and sometimes you have to remove yourself from certain situations to get more clarity on that.”

Will things work out for Dale this time? Well, he has the same odds as anyone else and one of the reasons we do think there has been success with this version of the show is simple: Options. Every person can date a number of other people, and there is less in the way of freaking out that one person either likes or dislikes you. We also hope that the new setting (and a new showrunner) give this show a fresh coat of paint — one that it did absolutely need for a rather long time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

