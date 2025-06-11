Dexter: Resurrection season 1: When to expect premiere details

There is so much to look forward to when it comes to Dexter: Resurrection on Showtime, especially since the premiere is one month away.

Not too long ago, the folks behind the scenes gave us a good look at what is coming via a trailer — so is there a chance more premiere details will be coming up shortly? Sure, we are lucky to know what the larger picture of the upcoming season could look like … but it remains to be seen how much of this will be unveiled in the early going. We tend to think that a lot of the first episode will revolve around how Dexter Morgan gets to New York and from there, what he wants out of life. There is, after all, a certain amount of rebuilding that will need to take place.

Our general feeling here is that over the next couple of weeks, you probably will not get too many specifics — frustrating as that may be. Showtime just has no real reason to share a whole lot more as of yet. With that being said, we would not be surprised at all if we do start to hear a little bit more later this month about not just episode 1, but what is coming after the fact — this is going to be a two-part premiere for Dexter: Resurrection, meaning that there is no real time being wasted getting into this world.

No matter what we see within the premiere, we just have to hope that the show lives up to the hype — and we recognize how difficult that may be. We’ve had almost a year since the series was first announced and since that time, it has been near-constant excitement.

