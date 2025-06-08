Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Learn more about Gareth

There are so many different things to be excited about at this point heading into Dexter: Resurrection when it premieres next month — so what stands out?

Well, to us, a big part of the excitement comes down to villains — or rather, the idea that there are several foes you will be seeing over the course of it. While a lot of indications suggest that Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) could be the Big Bad, there are also a number of other foes played by the likes of Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian, Eric Stonestreet, and then also Neil Patrick Harris. These could be foundations for future seasons of the show, provided that we get them.

For the same of this piece, though, let’s talk more about Dastmalchian and what he is bringing to Gareth. Speaking to the Radio Times, here is more of what the MacGyver alum and Murderbot star had to say about making him special:

“There are things about this character that are very specific and special, and I’ve never gotten to do it before with any role I’ve ever played. I’ve always been scared of, but excited by, the challenge of something that is new or different for me. So just know that going to prepare for the role meant thinking about things in a way that I had not really done before [in the past].”

If Dastmalchian is this excited about the part, rest assured that we are, as well. In general, we tend to think that everyone on Dexter: Resurrection wants it to be a smash hit, especially since the end of New Blood was such a disappointment and expectations are so high. Just remember for a moment that Original Sin ended up being so much stronger creatively than any of us may have thought in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

