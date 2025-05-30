Dexter: Resurrection season 1 trailer dropping soon — when?

If you have been eager like us to see a Dexter: Resurrection season 1 trailer revealed, let’s just say you are not alone!

In a new post on Instagram, the folks behind the scenes at the show indicated that a full trailer for the project is going to be coming tomorrow … and we really do not have to explain how excited we are. This marks a great opportunity to really see what the next phase of Dexter’s life looks life, and hopefully get some fantastic teases along the way of some of his foes.

Through the start of the aforementioned Original Sin, we learned that Michael C. Hall’s character was brought to a hospital after his near-death experience at Iron Lake. As a result of this, he is heading now to New York City to start another phase of his life. We know that his son Harrison is going to be around, so is there any story to tell when it comes to that relationship? At the very least, this is something to question.

As for the remainder of the cast, we know there is a laundry list of exciting new additions. We anticipate that the central foe this time around may be Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater. Meanwhile, Uma Thurman is set for a major role, and you are also going to get arcs featuring the likes of Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, and Eric Stonestreet. This may prove to be the most star-studded version of Dexter that we have ever seen, so you really just have to hope that in the end, the show lives up to a lot of the enthusiasm that is out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

