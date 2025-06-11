Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6: A new network?

With Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6 arriving on Paramount+ tomorrow, why not see a brand-new sneak preview?

Well, the first thing that we can say here is pretty simple: The challenges for the BAU are never quite over. This is a unit that is trying to use Elias Voit to their advantage and on paper, you could argue that him being on board is a way to ensure further that the network is stopped once and for all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

However, here is the major challenge that comes with that: The team may just be scratching the surface of the network’s full power. If you head over to the official Instagram for Criminal Minds now, you can see a sneak preview that shows further how Prentiss, JJ, and Rossi are all uncovering more of how this network is working and that there is a legitimate fear now that they are starting to “wake up.” What does that mean? There’s a chance that it could equal more numbers than the team could possibly handle.

One other thing that you have to wonder at this point is simply if the team is doing well enough as it is. Just remember here that JJ is still grieving and very-much struggling. She may be of the belief that throwing herself into work is the best move for her and on paper, that could make a great deal of sense. However, the longer that she’s back, the more she may realize that this is not the same sort of pain she has experienced before. Losing Will impacts not just her, but her entire family and everyone else she works with.

Related – Be sure to learn more entering the next Criminal Minds: Evolution episode

What do you think could be coming as we look towards Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







