Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6: A Voit conversation

In a matter of days Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6 is poised to arrive and within that, there are moments to look forward to.

Does one stand out above all others in our mind? Well, when it comes to Elias Voit, you really do not have to look any further than a chat between him and Ronald, someone tied to his past. We know that the BAU is wanting to use him, even if that means having to get him to tap into parts of his old self. After all he’s gone through, is he even capable of that? For now, let’s just say that this is a question that you are meant to wonder.

For now, let’s just look at how Zach Gilford himself approached not only the end of this past episode, but where things will go from here. Take a look at some of his thoughts now via TV Insider:

These are all questions I had to figure out while we were shooting it [when it comes to Voit and Ronald]. It was kind of the fun thing about this season was I constantly would be like, “Oh, I can barely walk.” “Oh, now I can put together a computer.” But just figuring it all out was really fun and just kind of going with it. And when you do take a step back, they really thought it out and blueprinted it. And I think he’s just falling more and more in the pocket of knowing what he’s supposed to do, wanting to do some sort of good, struggling with who he knows he is. And I think deep down, he wants to do good, he wants to help so he can keep up the facade as long as he has to. And probably there’s some sort of ulterior — the only ulterior motive is like, “Well, maybe this results in my death. And then, great.”

We do tend to think that we’ll see at least some of this conversation play out on next week’s episode, but is the story going to end in a helpful way for the BAU? Let’s just say that this is a part of what we are excited to learn about right now.

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 6?

Do you think that Voit is going to end up exposing himself? Share in the comments, and also remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

