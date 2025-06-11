Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Could we get another trailer?

We were lucky to get a first-look trailer for Dexter: Resurrection season 1 not that long ago — but is another one on the way?

Of course, we should start off here by noting that we would love nothing more to better understand both the story of the Michael C. Hall revival (literally) and what the new characters will bring to the table. The first trailer set the stage by noting that Dexter Morgan is alive, he is in New York, and he will be meeting up with a number of killers. The Big Bad here is none other than Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, a billionaire who, despite looking philanthropic on the surface, may end up harboring some dark secrets.

So now that we’ve set the table for what is to come, this also does feel like high time to talk about what a second trailer could hypothetically bring to the table. For starters, it would be nice to further along the dynamic in some way between Dexter Morgan and Angel Batista. Is he going to dig into him at the Bay Harbor Butcher? There does have to be some sort of push and pull here.

Beyond just this, of course we are also of the belief that you need to find a way in these upcoming episodes to also do something more when it comes to showing what Prater is really up to. Does he actually think that Dexter or other killers will work for him? Does he want to be a killer himself? There are still a lot of questions and while you want to save some for the show itself, why not set the stage a little bit more in advance?

Do you want another Dexter: Resurrection trailer before the premiere ends up airing?

