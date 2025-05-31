Dexter: Resurrection season 2: EP on early setup

Ahead of the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 on Showtime this summer, rest assured that there is 100% a hope for more. We can’t speak to whether or not it will actually happen, but doesn’t hope spring eternal? Clearly, that is something that some of the powers-that-be are actively thinking about.

Also, remember that from the get-go, this particular revival starring Michael C. Hall was never pitched to just be a limited series. There was always a chance that we would be able to eventually see something more, even if we have to wait a while to see it materialize.

Speaking on how the first season was setup to bring about further chapters to USA Today, here is some of what showrunner Clyde Phillips had to say:

“This season is a unique launching pad for however many years this series will be going.”

Of course, however many years that is will come down to a few simple things: The amount of stories the producers have, Hall’s interest in playing the part, and also the show’s performance. We’re not all that considered about the latter, especially since the aforementioned prequel Original Sin was such a hit. Given that those ratings were so good, we tend to think a revival where there is some actual uncertainty will be through the roof or close to it — at least so long as the quality is there. While Dexter shows may come under fire sometimes for their endings, the journeys are often spectacular. That’s why it is easy to be optimistic at this point.

In addition to Hall, Resurrection is going to bring back David Zayas (Batista) and Jack Alcott (Harrison). Meanwhile, you have some big-name newcomers including Peter Dinklage, Charlize Theron, Krysten Ritter, and more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

