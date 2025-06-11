Prime Target season 2 renewal: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news on a Prime Target season 2 between now and the end of June? There are so many reasons to want updates at this point, but where do we start?

First and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by saying that there is a chance the Leo Woodall series could still come back for another batch of episodes. If you watched the finale, then you know already that the show ended with a cliffhanger, the sort that obviously raises a lot of questions as to what the future could hold. It also felt like somewhat of a dare for the folks at Apple TV+ to bring the show back.

Are we hopeful that we are going to get more? Let’s just say that, at least for now, we are doing our best to be cautiously optimistic on the subject. Yet, at the same time, it is pretty darn difficult. The streaming service does not tend to share a lot of ratings publicly on any of their shows, so we can’t be too stunned about the lack of intel here at present. The first season of Prime Target could have benefited from airing around the same time as Severance and personally, we’re fine with that. What really matters here is that people watch, no matter what the reasoning for it ends up being.

Above all else, we really just want to see Prime Target stick around because this is a totally different show than what we typically see. After all, how many other shows out there really emphasize a hero who uses math to try to make the world better? (Of course, the problem here has been his work falling into the wrong hands.)

