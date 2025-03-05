Prime Target season 1 finale: That shocking Ed cliffhanger!

We knew entering the Prime Target season 1 finale on Apple TV+ that there was a chance we could see a cliffhanger in some form. Even with that being said, though, we never anticipated something as substantial as what we got!

After all, the final minutes of the math-based thriller series signaled that the producers had no intention of this being some limited series. Ed is still out there, but he is in the wind. Meanwhile, Taylah turned herself in following the events of her past, Carter has a promotion, and James is now dead.

If there is a singular event you could consider to be the most shocking of the entire installment, it is the fact that Ed himself shot James and ended his efforts to continue to exploit inquisitive young minds. We had never really thought of Leo Woodall’s character as someone who would pursue such violent ends, but he was also pushed steadily to extremes over the course of time. He seemingly saw this as the only way out.

As for another big question

Is Ed about to make a big move against Carter and effectively send the world into chaos? We saw the numbers on his phone in the closing seconds as he contemplated another big decision, and this raises the question of what the remainder of this series could really look like. Is there a universe where every season is really all about watching this character try to solve problems and/or keep himself alive? Is he now destined to be on the run forever?

While the math of Prime Target proved to be both silly and confusing at times, we must confess the show itself was great fun. By virtue of that, we are more than hopeful over the future.

What did you think about the Prime Target season 1 finale overall?

Did you expect an ending that shocking? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

