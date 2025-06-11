The Pitt season 2: What Taylor Dearden wants

Over the next several months we are going to have a chance to see production underway for The Pitt season 2 — so what can you expect?

Well, there are a few different things that have been confirmed at this point. First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that we are going to see the next chapter take place on a July 4 weekend. Meanwhile, this will also mark the return of Dr. Langdon to the hospital after undergoing treatment — something that was set up over the course of season 1.

So are there going to be some more endearing moments between Langdon and Mel moving forward? That is certainly something we want personally, and we’re glad to see that Taylor Dearden (who plays Mel) feels the same! Here is what the performer had to say to Collider:

“I would like to see or guess that she’ll be really excited to see him and to have him back around. I have no idea if she knew what happened or anything, but I am excited that it’s his first day back. There has to be some good Mel-Langdon there. Just has to be.”

We certainly think that there will be, even if things are different on some levels. The reality here remains that Langdon will most likely view the hospital differently following his time away, and there is also a chance that a lot of parts of this job could be different on some level. There are different relationships and dynamics that he may have to prepare for, but we actually love the idea to see the world through his eyes. After all, just remember that a lot of the first season was about seeing the world through Dr. Robby’s perspective.

