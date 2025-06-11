Landman season 2: An Ali Larter progress report

The hope at this point is that Landman season 2 is going to be able to premiere on Paramount+ at some point this year. With that being said, where are things actually behind the scenes?

Well, for those who have not heard as of yet, filming for the Billy Bob Thornton series has been underway for months now — and it has certainly been different from what we’ve seen before. Last season, the cast had all of the scripts from the start; this time, Taylor Sheridan is still seemingly in the process of writing it. Still, the show marches on, and we do tend to think the cast and crew are hitting the ground running.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Ali Larter (who plays Angela) had to say about the state of filming at present:

We’re midway through our second season, which is also five months. It’s actually not as hard. It’s nicer that we started later, in January, because my kids will be out of school and come down to me soon. We did the work last year so now we’re kind of on our way. That doesn’t mean that it’s not filled with nerves every day you go to set because Taylor’s writes me these long monologues, and they’re tongue twisters! But the second season is definitely easier because we know these characters now.

As for what we want to see from Larter over the course of Landman season 2, our general sentiment is that it would be great to have a story arc that is a little bit more connected across the board — one where we can see Angela either around the job or impacting it in some way.

What are you most excited to see moving into Landman season 2, especially for Angela?

