Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6: Secrets revealed?

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6. “The Other Side” is the title, and of course we are prepared for some substantial reveals.

So, what could be front and center here? Well, given that episode 5 was such a huge spotlight on both Masha and David’s history, it does honestly feel like the perfect time to shift things around to the other characters. There are a lot of people at this retreat who still have not received that much time in the spotlight — think along the lines of Victoria, her daughter Imogen, or of course David’s son Peter. Episode 6 could be critical for all of them and in some ways, it has to be! Remember that there are only three more episodes left in this season as a whole, so there is a lot the powers-that-be may need to accomplish in a short amount of time.

Below, you can see the full Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

Matteo confronts Victoria about the secret she has been keeping from Imogen, while Peter is shaken by a new revelation.

Do we tend to think that we are going to be seeing some of these patients actually “healed” by the end of the season? You would certainly hope so but at the same time, how can you feel confident about that? We know that for us, that’s a pretty darn hard thing to do. After all, Masha has spent so much time with David that she is hardly giving anyone else ample attention.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

