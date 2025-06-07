Nine Perfect Strangers season 3: Is there any hope for renewal?

Given that we’ve basically arrived at the halfway point now for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, why not talk about season 3? Is there any chance at all that we end up seeing it happen?

The first order of business we should share here is simply the fact that Hulu has yet to announce something, and they may be taking a wait-and-see approach. While the returning drama series has things going for it including star power (see Nicole Kidman or Christine Baranski), it also has obstacles. After all, a long period of time passed between season 1 and this. Also, the reviews for the second season have been mixed … and that is putting it kindly.

If there is one significant cause for concern that we are currently seeing at present, it honestly is as simple as the following: It does not appear as though there are a lot of viewers watching the season, at least compared to what we expected in advance. The long wait for more stories may have hurt Nine Perfect Strangers more than expected; also, remember that back when season 1 aired, it was considered to be a limited series. That may be producing, at least to a certain extent, a little bit of brand confusion.

Given Kidman’s busy schedule, do not expect a renewal to be rushed following season 2 — regardless of whether or not every loose end is tied up. If the viewership is actually great, we’re sure that Hulu will discuss it; the problem from the outside is that the streaming service does not actually reveal ratings information for any of their shows publicly. The best we can hope for are isolated reports that course through the media.

