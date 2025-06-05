Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5: Are Tina, Wolfie over?

We recognize entering Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5 that we’ve reached the halfway point of the season. What does that mean? Well, the simple answer is that we have to see a lot of characters evolve. We just have to wait and see what some of that looks like, since it will be different depending on the person.

For Tina and Wolfie, though, what we can say is that they are facing a REALLY tough road if they want to be together. It feels clear to us that Wolfie fell in love with a version of Tina that does not fully exist; music brings her pain, but it brings Wolfie joy. How do you tow the line of this, especially since there is so much trauma here?

While we’d say on paper that these two are done, this is a series known for its twists — we don’t want to draw too many assumptions. All we really can do is share what King Princess (who plays Tina) had to say to Deadline:

I like that our arc is in episode four, because obviously there’s more than four episodes, and I think it’s interesting to see that these people hit their breaking point pretty early, and then that’s the question, right? And we didn’t know what was going to happen to them when we were filming it, which also informed a lot of the acting we did. It was scene to scene, it was like, there are moments of kindness, and then all of a sudden it pulls back. So we also didn’t know, and I can’t tell you, according to Hulu, but it’s a really interesting, complex relationship. We wanted to put a lot of our own experience into it, a lot of our having so many friends who have had breakups and get togethers and situationships and long relationships. Me and Maisie really dug into our community and like who we knew and things we could pull into this to make it feel real.

Could Masha help the two? Maybe … but we don’t have a lot of faith in someone who seems to care more about David than anyone else.

