Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5: Masha & David’s past

Based on the way in which Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 4 concluded, it felt clear what the focus could be entering episode 5. In particular, we are looking towards a story titled “Prague” that is going to be put David front and center, which he really should be at this point.

After all, how can it now be given what we just saw? At the end of this past episode, we learned that the character could actually be the biological father of Masha’s daughter Tatiana. It is a huge revelation that could fundamentally change a lot, and it also raises a number of other questions as to what Masha really wants from him. Is this all a manipulation, or does she think that she can have some element of the past that she perhaps never did before?

Masha takes David on a psychedelic tour of their past together.

Just from the fact that the producers are not giving a lot away at the moment, you could argue that this is one of the most important stories of the season. However, at the same time, are we going to be seeing enough of some of the other characters in the cast? We are left to wonder that, at least for the time being. Given that this is a fairly short season and there is only a small amount of time left, we really just hope that there are some big reveals around every single corner. We do also wonder already about a season 3 but at the same time, our general feeling is that this will be decided long after the second season is done.

