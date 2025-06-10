Law & Order: SVU season 27: Ice-T on Kelli Giddish return

As we prepare for the premiere of Law & Order: SVU season 27 this fall, there are a couple of highlights.

So, where do we start here? For starters, Michele Fazekas is poised to be the first female showrunner in the history of the series, and we are very-much eager to learn more of what she can bring to this world and these characters. Taking on this role can be challenging — there’s a reason so many have done it — but a number of people have left a valuable mark.

Now, here is where we get into the full-time return of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins! From the moment her original exit was revealed years ago, the immediate reaction was one of anger among the fans. She is one of the most popular characters in this universe, so why would you ever want to see her leave? You wouldn’t, but luckily she is back and that is something the cast is equally happy about, as well.

In speaking about this further to TVLine, here is what Fin himself in Ice-T had to say:

“No one really expected her to leave the show. We got blindsided by that. But the fans said they wanted to see Kelli back, so she’s coming back.”

The actor went on to note that Giddish was a “sweetheart” who he came to love almost immediately after she first turned on the show. With her back and joining Ice-T, Mariska Hargitay, and Peter Scanavino, SVU now has reestablished one of its most iconic casting cores that it’s had — at least since the original exit of Christopher Meloni. How do you continue to write stories for characters you know so well? We imagine that is going to be one of the fun challenges for Fazekas and the writers to take on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

