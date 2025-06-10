The Bear season 4: Is Claire returning?

With the premiere of The Bear season 4 set to arrive in just a matter of weeks, this is a perfect time to raise big questions.

What’s a big one that we have as of right now? Well, let’s just put that in relatively simple terms: Whether or not we are going to be seeing Molly Gordon back as Claire. After all, the actress did not turn up in the recent season 4 trailer, which raises a lot of questions. She and Carmy re not together at present and beyond that, there may just not be much of a story for her.

Is Claire the most polarizing character within the show’s universe? We would tend to think so, stunt-casting aside like what we saw with John Cena. You can argue that she and Carmy are not the right fit, or that he never really treated her that well during some of their relationship. She also seemed to be lacking at times when it comes to depth, though the fact that she has a long-term history with Jeremy Allen White’s character may explain why she was able to look past some of his flaws.

We would not be shocked if Claire does turn up again at some point before The Bear ends. However, we are also at a point where Carmy may be better off single. Just remember that he is throwing himself fully into the restaurant, and he honestly has to figure out how to compartmentalize his work and his personal life if he is ever going to be happy. Beyond that, he also needs to learn how to function in an environment that is less defined by near-constant chaos. That has been a part of his DNA for a really long time and honestly, it is going to be one of the hardest things for him to shake.

