Bachelor in Paradise 10 teaser hints at cast, couples

If you missed some of the recent news, we are likely going to be hearing about the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 cast sooner rather than later. With that, why not get a further tease now for what you can expect?

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a preview that sets the stage further for what lies ahead. This includes contestants from both the regular version of the franchise and then also the Golden iteration, which will have at least a handful of people around. We know that a small selection of people have already been confirmed, and these are the people who are front and center here.

If you have not read any of our other recent updates on the show, just know that there is a significant amount of change at the center of everything this go-around. The new season is going to feature a new showrunner behind the scenes, but also on-screen a major change in setting with Costa Rica now front and center. We do think the living conditions will be a bit different, but the lighthearted tone will still remain. Fingers crossed that there are going to be at least two or three relationships that really last following the end of production — we recognize that Bachelor in Paradise loves engagements, but that is not necessary for something to be successful here.

Odds are, in the weeks ahead there are going to be more substantial trailers that come out. If you are ABC, you don’t need to rush much of anything along given that the show does not actually premiere until we get around to July.

What are you the most eager to see from Bachelor in Paradise season 10 on ABC?

Do you think that some of the changes will end up helping the show greatly? Share right now in the comments and once you do, come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

