Bachelor in Paradise season 10 cast reveal imminent

If you have been wanting to see the full Bachelor in Paradise season 10 cast for a while now, we do come bearing good news!

In a new post on Instagram, the folks at the show confirmed that in a mere matter of days, the full cast reveal for the show is going to be out there. They also provided subtle glimpses of some of the Bachelor Nation stars who will be populating the new beach in Costa Rica — though you’d have to be a real eagle-eyed fan to figure some of these out.

If you have not heard for whatever reason, Bachelor in Paradise 10 is not just shifting its location away from Mexico for the first time ever, but it is also going to be featuring contestants from the Golden arm of the franchise. Meanwhile, there will be some better conditions at the beach (air conditioning!), and Hannah Brown is taking part in the festivities in a new role — similar in some ways to what Wells Adams is doing. (He will also be back.)

The biggest thing that this show does still need to figure out is ultimately not that complicated and yet, difficult to pull off? How do you remain relevant in an era that has Love Island, Love is Blind, and some other romance / dating shows that have stolen a lot of the franchise? We are not in the same era we once were, where it was easy to sit back and say that this was the biggest reality dating show on the planet.

In the end, we just hope that there are some actual couples that come out of this that also last a little while. We do tend to think that there needs to be something that generates more credibility in the franchise at large.

