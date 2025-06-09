Dexter: Resurrection star Michael C. Hall on new show’s origins

Come July 11 the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection is poised to arrive on Showtime — could this be one of the year’s biggest shows? For now, let’s just say that we are pretty darn optimistic! We are talking all about a show that seems to be born out of passionate for the title character, both among fans and then also the folks behind the scenes.

So what really inspired the huge comeback here? Well, it ultimately has a lot to do with discussions with a lot of people involved, from Michael C. Hall to executive producer / director Marcos Siega.

Speaking to Emmy Magazine, here is more of what Hall had to say:

“I said, ‘I know this is crazy, but what if that gunshot didn’t actually kill him?’ And Marcos was interested in exploring that notion … I spoke to Clyde Phillips about it, then [senior creative advisor for Showtime Networks] Gary Levine, and the next thing I knew, ideas were swirling around, and it gained its own momentum. I became increasingly compelled by the idea of Dexter surviving that trauma and maybe finding, as a result, a new lease on life and a new access to a sense of himself that he’d longed for for years but had never quite managed to find.”

The other thing that is most exciting here about Resurrection is rather simple: This is not a limited series. There is a chance that there are going to be several seasons here and with that in mind, the producers and Hall (who is also an executive producer) can take their time to formulate this new world, from the individual characters to all of the collective stories.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

