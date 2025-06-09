Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, June 9, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What can we say about the NCIS: Origins prequel to go along with it? We understand the desire for more of these shows, and for so many reasons. They are comfort viewing for starters, and we also tend to think that both still have a lot of stories to tell. Just consider the way that both of them ended their most recent seasons!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here to share some of the bad news: You are going to be left with a lot of uncertainty for a good while. There are no new episodes of either show tonight; beyond that, there will not be any for the next several weeks, either. Both are done for the season, and the plan remains to see each one of them again this fall.

So is there anything more that you can expect over the next few months? Well, we would say that come next month, we should at least hear something more about filming … which also means we should hear more about casting at the same time. While it remains to be seen how many significant cast changes we get (one does seem possible on Origins), there could always be recurring characters turning up from time to time.

For us personally, the most important thing here simply remains that we end up getting a chance to see some questions answered on both shows right away. For the flagship, the top one may be what Alden Parker does to avenge the death of his father. Meanwhile, on the prequel we need Lala Dominguez’s fate confirmed. It feels likely on paper that she died in that crash, but we’ve also seen enough TV to know that you cannot rule anything out for certain.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

